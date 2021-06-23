$1.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) to announce earnings per share of $1.58 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65. Digital Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $1.54 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $6.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $6.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.91 to $7.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Digital Realty Trust.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.07.

DLR opened at $154.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.25. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $165.49. The firm has a market cap of $43.62 billion, a PE ratio of 100.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.60%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CIO Gregory S. Wright sold 12,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total transaction of $1,848,430.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 19,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,963,201.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total transaction of $15,192,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,192,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 561,590 shares of company stock valued at $86,767,205. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 180.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,450,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792,073 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,759,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 68.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,259,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,758 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,074,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 106.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,632,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,852,000 after acquiring an additional 841,366 shares in the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.