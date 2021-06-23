$1.61 EPS Expected for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to report $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.56. SL Green Realty posted earnings per share of $1.75 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full year earnings of $6.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $7.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SL Green Realty.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 25.79%. The company had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SLG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

SLG traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,794. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.65. SL Green Realty has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $85.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.3033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

