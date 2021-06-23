$1.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) will announce earnings per share of $1.84 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for UniFirst’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.96 and the lowest is $1.68. UniFirst reported earnings per share of $1.12 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, June 30th.

On average, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full-year earnings of $7.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $7.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.77 to $8.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover UniFirst.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $449.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.47 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 7.19%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $248.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other UniFirst news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total transaction of $217,895.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,902,379.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.08, for a total value of $38,320.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,671.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,161 shares of company stock valued at $478,661. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in UniFirst by 19.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 358 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 1,365 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 24.2% in the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 385 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 76.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UniFirst stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $225.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,508. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.50. UniFirst has a 1-year low of $160.70 and a 1-year high of $258.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.03%.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UniFirst (UNF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.