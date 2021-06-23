1,168 Shares in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Bought by WealthStone Inc.

WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth $330,676,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,178,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,242,000 after buying an additional 483,960 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,675,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,289,380,000 after acquiring an additional 372,414 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,111,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $378,287,000 after acquiring an additional 352,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upgraded IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.79.

IQV opened at $243.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.00. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.18 and a 1-year high of $248.74. The stock has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.46.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.