13,800 Shares in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new position in Primis Financial during the first quarter valued at $6,149,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Primis Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Primis Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $5,384,000. Institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford purchased 4,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $68,355.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,532.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Alan Johnson purchased 1,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,296.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,642. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 15,390 shares of company stock worth $229,149. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

FRST stock opened at $15.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $381.93 million, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Primis Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $16.32.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.10 million. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 22.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

