1,390 Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Purchased by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSCO. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $492,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,191 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,326,000. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,752,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,398,000 after purchasing an additional 805,053 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $95,201,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $75,210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on TSCO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.19.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $180.43 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $126.70 and a 12-month high of $200.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.11. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.20% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,691.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $681,124.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,314 shares of company stock worth $3,538,610. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.