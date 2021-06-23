15,029 Shares in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Roku by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roku by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roku by 3.8% in the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Roku by 3.0% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in Roku by 0.7% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.64, for a total value of $15,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,013,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.30, for a total value of $27,624,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,897,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 251,775 shares of company stock worth $85,868,801. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ROKU shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Roku from $414.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU traded up $13.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $416.56. 106,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,317,127. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.56. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.11 and a 1 year high of $486.72. The stock has a market cap of $55.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 537.14 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.38.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.95 million. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

