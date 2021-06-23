156,343 Shares in Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MRAC) Acquired by Atalaya Capital Management LP

Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MRAC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 156,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP owned about 1.42% of Marquee Raine Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,364,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $591,000.

MRAC stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.93. The company had a trading volume of 13,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,390. Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $13.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88.

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

