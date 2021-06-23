1,605 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Purchased by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 216.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,656,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287,461 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,784,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,412,000 after buying an additional 2,155,052 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 283.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,663,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,589,000 after buying an additional 3,448,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,784,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,143,000 after buying an additional 350,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,517,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,584,000 after acquiring an additional 732,746 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.56. The company had a trading volume of 61,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,704,812. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.45. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $98.06 and a one year high of $152.85.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

