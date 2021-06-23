1,620 Shares in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) Purchased by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 322,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,471,000 after purchasing an additional 93,903 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 28,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 29,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,027,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,172,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FXY opened at $85.12 on Wednesday. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a fifty-two week low of $84.97 and a fifty-two week high of $92.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.24.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

