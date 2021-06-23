1,733 Shares in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Acquired by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 387.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 978.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Kirsten A. Lynch sold 6,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.46, for a total value of $2,032,998.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,610 shares in the company, valued at $11,732,040.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.93, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,558.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,794 shares of company stock valued at $33,243,056. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTN shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.42.

NYSE MTN opened at $323.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.71 and a beta of 1.30. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $172.88 and a one year high of $338.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $320.98.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

