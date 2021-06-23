175 Shares in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Acquired by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPWR. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth $49,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at $53,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 63,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.06, for a total value of $21,558,451.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,091,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,250,807.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 1,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.82, for a total value of $542,878.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 266,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,215,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,976 shares of company stock valued at $41,522,468. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $354.35. 2,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,880. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $346.32. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.93 and a 12-month high of $406.75. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 96.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.89.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.90.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

