19,114 Shares in Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU) Bought by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth in the first quarter worth $33,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cartesian Growth in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cartesian Growth in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Cartesian Growth in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cartesian Growth in the first quarter valued at $337,000.

OTCMKTS:GLBLU opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.98. Cartesian Growth Co. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.35.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

