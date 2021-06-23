19,400 Shares in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU) Bought by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth $47,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at $496,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at $899,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at $992,000.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 12,139 shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $120,783.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,904 shares of company stock worth $1,266,509.

OTCMKTS:RCLFU opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.94. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.88.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Profile

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization/similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incoporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

