$197.78 Million in Sales Expected for Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) will report $197.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stamps.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $200.90 million and the lowest is $194.66 million. Stamps.com posted sales of $206.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stamps.com will report full-year sales of $787.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $775.20 million to $800.42 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $856.27 million, with estimates ranging from $821.30 million to $891.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Stamps.com.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. Stamps.com had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In related news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 11,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,333,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 9,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.33, for a total transaction of $1,934,228.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,228.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Stamps.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Stamps.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stamps.com by 6,233.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Stamps.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Stamps.com by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STMP stock opened at $202.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.99. Stamps.com has a 52-week low of $159.22 and a 52-week high of $325.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.35.

Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

