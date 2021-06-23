$2.14 EPS Expected for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for DaVita’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.11 and the highest is $2.18. DaVita posted earnings of $1.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that DaVita will report full-year earnings of $8.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.68 to $9.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.40 to $10.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DaVita.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 50.57%.

Separately, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. DaVita has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

DVA stock opened at $123.20 on Friday. DaVita has a 52 week low of $75.30 and a 52 week high of $129.59. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $46,662.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,705.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total transaction of $241,939.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,015 shares in the company, valued at $631,940.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,514 shares of company stock worth $4,450,501 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DaVita by 31.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 37,375 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,552,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

