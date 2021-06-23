$2.21 EPS Expected for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) will announce $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Waters’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.15 and the highest is $2.27. Waters reported earnings per share of $2.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Waters will report full-year earnings of $10.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.87 to $10.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.57 to $11.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. The company had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.56.

In related news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total transaction of $369,476.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,764,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Waters by 91.3% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the first quarter worth $492,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Waters by 128.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 87,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,804,000 after purchasing an additional 48,995 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its stake in Waters by 19.7% during the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 113,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,137,000 after purchasing an additional 18,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waters during the first quarter valued at $436,000. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WAT stock traded up $2.23 on Friday, hitting $347.85. 8,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,034. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. Waters has a one year low of $171.38 and a one year high of $348.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $315.87. The stock has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

