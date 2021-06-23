$2.51 EPS Expected for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) to announce earnings of $2.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.60 and the lowest is $2.47. General Dynamics posted earnings per share of $2.18 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $11.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.10 to $11.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $12.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.85 to $12.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.13.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $1.71 on Friday, reaching $187.87. 23,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,594. The firm has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics has a 52 week low of $129.17 and a 52 week high of $197.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $189.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,129,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,565,349,000 after purchasing an additional 149,651 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,291,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,085,122,000 after purchasing an additional 184,935 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,601,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,198,584,000 after purchasing an additional 421,493 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,731,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $552,743,000 after purchasing an additional 219,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,523,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $637,887,000 after purchasing an additional 79,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

