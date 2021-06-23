$20.30 Million in Sales Expected for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) will report sales of $20.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.90 million to $20.70 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp reported sales of $17.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full-year sales of $83.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $82.30 million to $85.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $88.65 million, with estimates ranging from $85.60 million to $91.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $20.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMAO. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 293.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FMAO traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.86. 1,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,625. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $27.58. The firm has a market cap of $244.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.48%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

