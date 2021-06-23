20,000 Shares in OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) Acquired by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in OpGen by 152.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 117,668 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in OpGen by 58.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 22,099 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in OpGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in OpGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OPGN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut OpGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on OpGen from $5.65 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of OpGen in a report on Monday, March 15th.

NASDAQ:OPGN opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.22. OpGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $4.44.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). OpGen had a negative return on equity of 120.71% and a negative net margin of 838.33%. The business had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 million. On average, analysts expect that OpGen, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

