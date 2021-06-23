$202.83 Million in Sales Expected for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) will post sales of $202.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $203.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $202.70 million. Dynatrace posted sales of $155.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full-year sales of $894.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $887.90 million to $899.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.52.

In related news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 7,074 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $317,410.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 877,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,390,655.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $2,987,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,992,669.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,852 shares of company stock worth $9,769,836 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 111,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after buying an additional 37,739 shares during the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth about $4,954,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DT traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $58.88. 20,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,009,293. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $33.83 and a 52 week high of $58.99. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.35, a PEG ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

