2,079 Shares in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,079 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chase by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 31,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Chase by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Chase by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in Chase by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 8,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Chase by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chase stock opened at $101.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $963.41 million, a P/E ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.69. Chase Co. has a one year low of $92.65 and a one year high of $123.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.01.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The construction company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $68.45 million during the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 12.46%.

In other news, Director John H. Derby III sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.08, for a total value of $133,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,031. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total transaction of $118,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,321.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $397,222 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers.

