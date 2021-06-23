21,919 Shares in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Bought by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.08% of Golden Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment stock opened at $44.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.14. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 2.92. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $46.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $239.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.52 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 40.61% and a negative net margin of 12.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 13,456 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $538,509.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Miodunski sold 12,500 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $528,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,422 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,886.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

