21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 21Vianet Group were worth $3,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in 21Vianet Group by 25.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in 21Vianet Group during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNET opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.54 and a 52-week high of $44.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.68.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 59.54% and a negative return on equity of 49.77%. Research analysts predict that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

