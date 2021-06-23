21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Down 7.8%

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)’s stock price fell 7.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.80 and last traded at $22.92. 35,032 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,290,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.85.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VNET. Citigroup raised their price target on 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 49.77% and a negative net margin of 59.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group in the first quarter worth about $275,669,000. Cederberg Capital Ltd purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group in the first quarter worth about $233,870,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in 21Vianet Group by 117.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $122,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,245 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in 21Vianet Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,422,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,243,000 after purchasing an additional 137,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in 21Vianet Group by 1,158.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,328,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,572 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

21Vianet Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:VNET)

21Vianet Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

