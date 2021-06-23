2,200,800 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,200,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,299,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

PM stock traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $100.46. 95,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,772,367. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.37 and a 12-month high of $100.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

