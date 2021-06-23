$259.10 Million in Sales Expected for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) will announce $259.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $257.40 million to $261.70 million. Bank OZK posted sales of $238.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bank OZK.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Bank OZK had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $266.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

OZK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at $48,039,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bank OZK by 22.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,191,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,901 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bank OZK by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,186,000 after purchasing an additional 588,346 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth about $582,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 304.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 481,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,052,000 after acquiring an additional 362,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $40.99. 4,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,045. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.98. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $45.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

