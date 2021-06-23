$3.19 Billion in Sales Expected for L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) will post $3.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for L Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $3.39 billion. L Brands reported sales of $2.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that L Brands will report full-year sales of $14.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.05 billion to $14.70 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $15.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.66 billion to $19.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for L Brands.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.25. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 137.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.99) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

LB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.57.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,523,258.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,715,068.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $326,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of L Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,393,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of L Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,126,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 687.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,080,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $190,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,757 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,467,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 1,689.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,619,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,730 shares during the period. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LB opened at $69.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.71. L Brands has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $71.99. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.76.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

