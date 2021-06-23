$320.08 Million in Sales Expected for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) will announce sales of $320.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Quidel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $169.19 million and the highest is $451.32 million. Quidel posted sales of $201.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Quidel will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $778.12 million to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Quidel.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.52). Quidel had a return on equity of 92.33% and a net margin of 50.91%. The business had revenue of $375.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.24 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QDEL shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Quidel from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.60.

In other news, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total value of $84,909.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at $647,868.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total value of $113,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,001.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QDEL. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 598.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Quidel by 15.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after buying an additional 18,325 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Quidel in the first quarter valued at $1,602,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 137.0% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 273,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,927,000 after acquiring an additional 157,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quidel by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 110,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,094,000 after acquiring an additional 45,484 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QDEL traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.90. 30,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,894. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of -0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.37. Quidel has a twelve month low of $103.31 and a twelve month high of $306.72.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

