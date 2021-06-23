$321.71 Million in Sales Expected for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) will post sales of $321.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $367.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $281.26 million. Wheaton Precious Metals posted sales of $247.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $324.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.94 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 49.33% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

WPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPM. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $809,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 11,127 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 149,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,240,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,773,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,833,000 after acquiring an additional 84,570 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 391,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. 55.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $44.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.17. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 19.64%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

