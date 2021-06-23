$33.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) will report $33.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.87 billion and the highest is $36.98 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance reported sales of $34.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full year sales of $133.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $129.56 billion to $142.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $137.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $131.97 billion to $148.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

WBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.53.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $51.77 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a PE ratio of -75.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,869,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,122,151,000 after buying an additional 6,907,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,415,810 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $624,920,000 after buying an additional 199,080 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,545,932 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,010,000 after buying an additional 628,230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,313,083 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $331,525,000 after buying an additional 285,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,954,325 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $436,535,000 after buying an additional 268,378 shares during the last quarter. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

