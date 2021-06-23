$34.10 Million in Sales Expected for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) will post sales of $34.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.80 million and the lowest is $33.40 million. Mesa Laboratories reported sales of $29.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full year sales of $144.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $142.30 million to $148.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $153.33 million, with estimates ranging from $148.78 million to $160.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mesa Laboratories.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 6.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In related news, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 1,350 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at $2,247,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 200 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $50,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,402.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,898 shares of company stock worth $5,860,374. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 1.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 3.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 0.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,764 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MLAB traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $264.65. The stock had a trading volume of 28,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,403. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 455.19 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.22. Mesa Laboratories has a 1 year low of $207.54 and a 1 year high of $307.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 8.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

