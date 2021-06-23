$34.21 Million in Sales Expected for Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) will report sales of $34.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.94 million and the lowest is $33.50 million. Capstar Financial reported sales of $28.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full-year sales of $131.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $129.00 million to $134.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $130.39 million, with estimates ranging from $127.00 million to $136.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Capstar Financial.

Get Capstar Financial alerts:

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $32.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.63 million. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 24.25% and a return on equity of 11.72%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSTR. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Capstar Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

In other news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $42,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 254,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,853.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Denis J. Duncan acquired 9,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.13 per share, for a total transaction of $203,693.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,317.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Capstar Financial by 3.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Capstar Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Capstar Financial by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Capstar Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Capstar Financial by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSTR traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.84. 64,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,514. The company has a market capitalization of $460.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Capstar Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Capstar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capstar Financial (CSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.