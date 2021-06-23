371 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Purchased by Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 371 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 50 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 41.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.75, for a total transaction of $923,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,693,070.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total transaction of $751,937.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,142,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,919 shares of company stock worth $77,836,763 over the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla stock traded up $23.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $646.75. The company had a trading volume of 369,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,438,693. The stock has a market cap of $623.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 623.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.99. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.43 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $641.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 target price (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Tesla to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $467.86.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.