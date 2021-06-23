$4.11 Billion in Sales Expected for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) to report $4.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.12 billion and the lowest is $4.10 billion. DXC Technology posted sales of $4.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full year sales of $16.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.60 billion to $16.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $16.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.60 billion to $16.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 0.84%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DXC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $74,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in DXC Technology by 188.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in DXC Technology by 36.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in DXC Technology by 70.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC Technology stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.96. 3,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,813,799. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $41.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

