$4.58 Million in Sales Expected for Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) to post $4.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.00 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $3.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $18.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.83 million to $20.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $15.29 million, with estimates ranging from $8.67 million to $19.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.32. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 462.00% and a negative return on equity of 92.51%. The business had revenue of $4.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SYRS shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,166,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,644,000 after acquiring an additional 784,298 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,042,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,714,000 after acquiring an additional 660,017 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,167,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,175,000 after buying an additional 842,404 shares during the period. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC increased its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 3,139,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,486,000 after buying an additional 497,395 shares during the period. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC increased its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 2,189,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,837,000 after buying an additional 781,250 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SYRS traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,273,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,543. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.80. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 8.28, a current ratio of 8.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and phase III clinical trial for patents with myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors; and SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

