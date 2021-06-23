$4.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to post earnings of $4.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for United Rentals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.14. United Rentals reported earnings of $3.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full year earnings of $21.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.55 to $22.81. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $24.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.04 to $27.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

URI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.77.

URI opened at $303.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $323.44. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $139.10 and a 1 year high of $354.60. The company has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

In other United Rentals news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of URI. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 30.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 5.1% in the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

