$4.90 Billion in Sales Expected for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) will post sales of $4.90 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lear’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.03 billion and the lowest is $4.82 billion. Lear reported sales of $2.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lear will report full-year sales of $20.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.64 billion to $21.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $22.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.75 billion to $23.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. Lear had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LEA shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lear from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.46.

In other news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $507,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,841.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Lear by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Lear by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 18,017 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Lear by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Lear by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Lear by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $178.33. 2,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,466. Lear has a 1 year low of $102.17 and a 1 year high of $204.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

