$415.81 Million in Sales Expected for SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) will post sales of $415.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for SMART Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $417.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $415.03 million. SMART Global posted sales of $281.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 6th.

On average, analysts expect that SMART Global will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SMART Global.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SGH shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SMART Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SMART Global from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.08.

In other SMART Global news, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $338,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,455,124.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,007,873 shares of company stock valued at $101,359,472 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 1,531.1% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 386,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after buying an additional 362,868 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the first quarter worth approximately $308,000. Crosslink Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 0.7% during the first quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 636,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,283,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 184.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 17,747 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $44.82. 1,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,858. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. SMART Global has a 1-year low of $23.54 and a 1-year high of $57.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.52 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.62.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

