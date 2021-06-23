$45.78 Million in Sales Expected for Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) will report $45.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cantaloupe’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.53 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $44.70 million. Cantaloupe posted sales of $32.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cantaloupe will report full-year sales of $163.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $162.60 million to $165.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $189.51 million, with estimates ranging from $186.60 million to $191.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cantaloupe.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $42.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.07 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cantaloupe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cantaloupe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,951,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter valued at $3,144,000. First Washington CORP purchased a new position in Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,125,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,346,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter worth $552,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTLP traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.69. The stock had a trading volume of 13,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $902.40 million, a PE ratio of -35.05 and a beta of 2.16. Cantaloupe has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $12.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.30.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc, a software and payments company, provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company is transforming the unattended retail community by offering integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. The company's enterprise-wide platform is designed to enhance consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising, and customer loyalty programs, as well as providing retailers with control and visibility over operations and inventory.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cantaloupe (CTLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.