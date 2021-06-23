$464.61 Million in Sales Expected for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to post sales of $464.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $459.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $468.75 million. Eagle Materials reported sales of $428.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full year sales of $1.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company had revenue of $343.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.33.

In other news, Director F William Barnett sold 17,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total value of $2,519,180.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,379.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total transaction of $266,994.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,622 shares of company stock worth $8,662,955. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Eagle Materials by 192.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Eagle Materials by 67.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $141.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.91. Eagle Materials has a one year low of $66.91 and a one year high of $153.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

