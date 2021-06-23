$48.43 Million in Sales Expected for Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) to post $48.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $83.08 million. Myovant Sciences reported sales of $33.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full year sales of $260.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $243.93 million to $291.13 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $498.50 million, with estimates ranging from $426.77 million to $570.23 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $24.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.32 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MYOV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

MYOV traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.94. 430,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,154. Myovant Sciences has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $30.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.39.

In other Myovant Sciences news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 10,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $202,250.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 135,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,755.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 3,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $73,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,725 shares of company stock worth $790,384 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,802,000. Pier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 554,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,417,000 after purchasing an additional 150,940 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,860,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,387,000 after purchasing an additional 35,535 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 77,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 13,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackcrane Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,925,000. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

