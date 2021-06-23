$48.78 Million in Sales Expected for International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) to announce sales of $48.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for International Seaways’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.04 million. International Seaways posted sales of $139.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full year sales of $233.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $189.40 million to $259.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $311.16 million, with estimates ranging from $296.00 million to $323.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow International Seaways.

Get International Seaways alerts:

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.06. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 15.13% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $46.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.98 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

INSW traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $19.94. The stock had a trading volume of 134,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,066. International Seaways has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $22.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.48. The company has a market cap of $560.05 million, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 0.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is 5.47%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $68,705.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,459.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 180,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Seaways (INSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.