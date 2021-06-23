$50.15 Million in Sales Expected for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) will post sales of $50.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $49.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $50.82 million. RPT Realty posted sales of $44.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full-year sales of $206.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $202.58 million to $212.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $219.63 million, with estimates ranging from $209.70 million to $232.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 3.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RPT shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RPT remained flat at $$13.21 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 402,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,328.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

