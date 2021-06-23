$536.54 Million in Sales Expected for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) will announce sales of $536.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $518.20 million and the highest is $549.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care posted sales of $483.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full year sales of $2.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Northern Trust Capital Markets increased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edgewell Personal Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

EPC stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.97. The stock had a trading volume of 9,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,676. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.80. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $46.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 97,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 187,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 99.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

