553 Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Acquired by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 553 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.39, for a total value of $25,693,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,125,667 shares of company stock worth $673,497,195. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.93.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $339.26 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.11 and a 1-year high of $339.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $319.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

