$581.50 Million in Sales Expected for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) to announce sales of $581.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SkyWest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $577.00 million to $586.00 million. SkyWest reported sales of $350.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full-year sales of $2.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SkyWest.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.18). SkyWest had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $534.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.00 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SKYW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKYW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SkyWest by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,943,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $432,759,000 after acquiring an additional 475,223 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,003,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,090,000 after buying an additional 32,908 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,066,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,300,000 after buying an additional 23,446 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in SkyWest by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 934,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,659,000 after buying an additional 27,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SkyWest by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 868,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,013,000 after buying an additional 508,534 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SKYW traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,340. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. SkyWest has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -659.71 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.10.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

