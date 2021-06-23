5,956 Shares in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Bought by Alpine Global Management LLC

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 25.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 120,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter valued at about $984,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the first quarter worth about $2,452,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,250,000 after acquiring an additional 107,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Perrigo by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $46.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.39 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.76. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $38.20 and a twelve month high of $58.83.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRGO. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

