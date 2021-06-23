6,107 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Purchased by Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wexford Capital LP boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,010.7% in the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 84,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,918,000 after acquiring an additional 80,146 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 21,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 65.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

RSP stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.45. The company had a trading volume of 92,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,704,812. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.45. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.06 and a fifty-two week high of $152.85.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

