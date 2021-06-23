$637.57 Million in Sales Expected for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) to post sales of $637.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $616.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $651.55 million. Ashland Global reported sales of $574.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full year sales of $2.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Ashland Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ASH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.82.

NYSE:ASH traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.68. 702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,231. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.50. Ashland Global has a fifty-two week low of $66.15 and a fifty-two week high of $95.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

In other news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $228,034.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,886.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 84.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 7,390.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

